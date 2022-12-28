Kate Hudson Says She Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'the Nepotism Thing': 'We're a Storytelling Family'

Published on December 28, 2022
Kate Hudson believes it's more about work ethic than who one's parents are.

The Glass Onion actress was asked by The Independent about discourse surrounding nepotism and a recent New York Magazine cover story exploring the topic that included her.

Hudson, 43, said that storytelling runs in her family and she's noticed nepotism in many industries, not just Hollywood.

"The nepotism thing, I mean ... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," she told the outlet. "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

The Fabletics co-founder continued, "I actually think there are other industries where it's [more common]. Maybe modeling? I see it in business way more than I see it in Hollywood. Sometimes I've been in business meetings where I'm like, 'Wait, whose child is this?' Like, this person knows nothing!"

"I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter," she added.

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, and Oliver Hudson
Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson in 2004. Vince Bucci/Getty

Hudson, who earned an Oscar nomination for 2000's Almost Famous and began acting in the mid '90s, is the daughter of Oscar winner Goldie Hawn and actor/musician Bill Hudson, though she is estranged from her dad and was raised by Hawn's longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell. Her brother Oliver Hudson is also an actor (Scream Queens, The Cleaning Lady), as is Wyatt Russell (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), son of Hawn and Kurt.

Hudson has three kids with three musicians: daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa; son Bingham "Bing," 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; and son Ryder, 19 next month, with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Boston Russell, Honorees Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and actor Kate HudsonHonored With Double Star Ceremony On The Hollywood Walk Of Fameon May 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Boston Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell and Kate Hudson in 2017. Steve Granitz/WireImage

At the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion last month, Hudson was accompanied by Hawn, 77. Hudson told PEOPLE at the time that she credits her parents for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."

"That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents," she said. "Your bull---- detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s---, that person's full of s---,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.

