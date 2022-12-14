Kate Hudson's Dating History: From Owen Wilson to Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson knows she has a bit of a thing for musicians.

The Almost Famous star was married to Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes frontman) for nearly a decade and shares a son with the rocker. She also has a son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy of the Muse, as well as a daughter with current fiancé and musician Danny Fujikawa.

While it appears that Hudson has a "rock star" type when it comes to romantic partners, she says it's more than that. "I'm attracted to musical people, period," she told InStyle in March 2021. "From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star,' or whatever. But that's not really what it is. The reason I connect so deeply with musicians ... is because we all connect to music in a way that you don't have to explain. You just feel it, and it's something you love."

Rock stars aside, Hudson has often been open about her struggle to maintain a healthy love life.

She called relationships "the most challenging things" in the May 2014 issue of SELF. "It's where you do the most work in your life," she explained. "You come face-to-face with yourself, and if you can deal with realizing we're all flawed, accept it and work with it, you might have a really amazing, lasting relationship."

Following a few high-profile break-ups and a rumored fling with Nick Jonas, the actress has found happiness with Fujikawa, who proposed in 2021. "I've got the best man," Hudson told Women's Health of her now-fiancé in 2018. "It's the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We're able to pick up where the other one has to leave off."

Here's a look back at Kate Hudson's dating history.

Chris Robinson

Kevin Winter/Getty

It was love at first sight for Hudson and the lead singer of The Black Crowes, who was previously married to Lala Sloatman. The pair first met at a party in New York City in May 2000 and moved in together just a few days later.

After less than a year of dating, they were married by a Ute Indian shaman on New Year's Eve 2000, at the Old Snowmass, Colorado, home of Hudson's mother, Goldie Hawn.

During their marriage, Hudson influenced some of Robinson's solo music. The musician included a track about his new wife called "Katie Dear" on his 2002 album, New Earth Mud: "Watch her sleeping/With dreams in her mind/Her heart is beating/In perfect time with mine."

On Jan. 7, 2004, the couple welcomed their first child together, Ryder Russell Robinson. "We're sharing something so gigantic now. I think it's the best we've ever felt being together," the actress told PEOPLE in 2004 about her post-baby relationship with Robinson.

Split rumors surfaced a few months later, but were quickly dismissed. "They are very happy," a family friend told PEOPLE at the time. "They are not going anywhere. When you are true friends with your mate, (your relationship) will withstand everything."

In August 2006, however, the couple announced their separation. Three months later, Robinson filed for divorce from Hudson, which was eventually finalized in October 2007.

Hudson reflected on the whirlwind nature of her relationship with the musician in a January 2009 interview with The Times Online.

"When I met Chris it was like nothing else; I had no question that I was going to have a kid with him," she explained. "Every rule went out the window. I just had no question about him, and I still don't. He's a permanent fixture in my life, but I believe our love changed its form, it shifted … I think we were meant to have a child, and we have this amazing little boy together and therefore we'll be together our entire lives."

The pair have remained friendly over the years and recently reunited in June 2022 for their son Ryder's high school graduation.

Owen Wilson

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Hudson had an on-again, off-again relationship with actor Owen Wilson from 2006 to 2009. The pair first met on the set of You, Me and Dupree but didn't start dating until months later, in September 2006.

The couple traveled the world for each other in the early days of their relationship. They were spotted on a movie date in Australia (where Hudson was filming Fool's Gold with Matthew McConaughey), on vacation in Hawaii, celebrating Hudson's birthday in N.Y.C. and grabbing drinks at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

By June 2007, the couple had split, but a source who knew the pair told PEOPLE that Hudson and Wilson were "still friends."

Eight months later, the actors were rumored to be on again when they were spotted getting cozy at an Oscars afterparty. They continued to date for a few more months, even celebrating Hudson's 29th birthday in Miami, before calling it quits for the second time in May 2008.

"It was a pretty bad breakup," a Wilson pal told PEOPLE at the time. "Owen said it was a tough one. He definitely doesn't want to dwell on it. He wants to put it behind him."

The couple briefly reconciled in February 2009 but split again two months later. "For now they're off … again," a source told PEOPLE. "It wasn't a big thing. They're great friends who slip into the dating world but they always come out of it being better friends than anything else they'll still hang out but as far as the dating thing it's over, for now."

Dax Shepard

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Not long after her initial split from Wilson in June 2007, Hudson started dating actor Dax Shepard. While the pair's romance was brief — it only lasted a few months — they both look back on it fondly.

During an appearance on Shepard's podcast, Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Hudson referred to her time with the actor as "a blast" and a "very memorable, very wonderful, fun experience."

Shepard recalled how the two stars first met at Tobey Maguire's house and hit it off immediately, but were both in other relationships at the time (Hudson was married to Robinson, and the actor was dating Breigh Morrison.) Over a year later, they reconnected at a dinner in Malibu and bonded over a paparazzi prank.

"While we were there, we said, 'Wouldn't it be funny if we came out holding hands and I was your new boyfriend?' " Shepard said. "We were just pals … I was acting mad at the paparazzi that they were invading our privacy. And then it just somehow led to hanging out!"

"Then I wanted to have sex with him," Hudson jokingly added. "It was like the perfect move."

The couple dated for three months before ultimately calling it quits. Although Hudson said they considered themselves to be "super compatible," they broke up because they "were in different places in our lives." Shepard was looking to settle down, while Hudson "wasn't prepared" for how fast the relationship was moving.

After their split, the actor went on to meet his now-wife Kristen Bell, with whom he shares two daughters.

Lance Armstrong

Dave Hogan/Getty ; Noel Vasquez/Getty

Hudson was first spotted with athlete Lance Armstrong in May 2008 while the two were on a weekend trip to Austin, Texas.

A few weeks later, the couple attended the annual Dolce & Gabbana party in Cannes, France, where they were seen kissing and dancing to old '80s songs. "They were beaming at each other," a source told PEOPLE. "So cute."

The pair continued to build their relationship over the next few months — they celebrated Father's Day together and had a beachside lunch with Hawn.

While they each played coy about their romance during separate appearances on The View, Hudson told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show in June 2008 that she keeps her relationships private because "everything is always misconstrued."

"My main priority in my life is my son," she said. "It's better to let … people speculate as much as they want to speculate."

The couple called it quits in July 2008 after three months of dating.

Alex Rodriguez

NY Daily News/Getty

The Glass Onion actress and baseball player Alex Rodriguez were first linked in May 2009. Hudson was spotted attending a Yankees game — Rodriguez played for the team at the time — and later having dinner with the athlete at Mustang Grill in N.Y.C.

The Bride Wars star supported her beau at several of his games over the summer, including a three-game series in Dallas, the opening game of the "Subway Series" in N.Y.C. (where A-Rod hit his historic 564th homerun) and the World Series.

"It's somewhat serious," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "He introduced her to a bunch of his friends."

The two reportedly split in December 2009 after nearly a year of dating. Rodriguez remained friends with the actress' brother, Oliver Hudson, even appearing on an episode of his podcast, Daddy Issues, in 2020.

Matthew Bellamy

Dave M. Benett/Getty

Things moved fast for Hudson and the Muse frontman after they met at the Coachella Music Festival in April 2010.

"It was all very old-fashioned and proper, and we went on lovely dates," Hudson told Elle UK in their May 2013 issue. "And two months later I was pregnant … Well, yes [I was shocked], but I also thought, 'This is going to be interesting.' "

About Bellamy stepping up as a parent, Hudson noted, "I knew it would take a strong man to deal with it. You know that with a relationship things can go either way when you have a child." She added, "When you get pregnant everything changes: you, your body. Everything becomes a big decision. But he was there and that was that."

Bellamy proposed to Hudson in April 2011, just a few months before the couple were expected to welcome their first child. "They're so happy and excited," a pal of Hudson's told PEOPLE at the time. "She's ecstatic!"

On July 9, 2011, the actress gave birth to their son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy.

The pair reportedly hit a rough patch in February 2014 but were spotted looking happy in Los Angeles just a month later. During an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Michael in January 2014, Hudson said the pair were "great," but in no rush to tie the knot.

"I come from an unconventional family — my parents aren't married," she said. "So there's a part of me that goes, 'If I'm going to do it, I'm going to do it right.' So, no. Not anytime soon, no."

By the following December, the couple had called off their three-year engagement. "Kate and Matt have been separated for some time now," Hudson's rep told PEOPLE. "Despite this, they remain very close friends and committed co-parents."

They both continued to echo that sentiment following the split. "We're both very happy, it's for the best," Bellamy tweeted one day after the news broke.

Hudson reflected on the relationship nearly a year later in the October 2015 issue of Allure. "If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together," the actress said. "We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives. That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."

The former pair have been seen together several times since the split — on a family vacation in Greece, at a Twenty One Pilots concert with their son and celebrating Easter with their respective partners and children.

Nick Jonas

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic ; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Hudson and the "Jealous" singer were first linked in September 2015 after being spotted together at Disney World. While the pair never confirmed the rumored romance, they went on several dinner dates and a ski getaway with friends in the following months.

In an interview with Complex in February 2016, Jonas said he had "so much admiration and respect" for the actress. "Kate's incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that's beautiful," he added.

The stars were last seen together in May 2016 at a Met Gala afterparty in N.Y.C.

Danny Fujikawa

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Back in March 2017, Hudson sparked romance rumors when she was spotted kissing Fujikawa in L.A. The pair initially met through her best friends (and his stepsisters), Erin and Sara Foster, over a decade earlier and had remained friends over the years.

In a December 2017 Instagram post, the actress shared the story of their unexpected first date. "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," Hudson said in the caption. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move … So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible!"

After making their red carpet debut at the premiere of Snatched in May 2017, the couple became inseparable. They traveled to Cambodia, celebrated Hudson's 38th birthday in L.A. and later vacationed in Greece with the actress' family.

In April 2018, Hudson revealed she was expecting a daughter with Fujikawa in a sex-reveal video she posted on Instagram. "They are very happy," a source told PEOPLE. "They have been trying to get pregnant."

On Oct. 2, 2018, the pair welcomed their first child together, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Rani joined Hudson and Hawn on the cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue in 2020, where the mom of three opened up about her relationship with Fujikawa. "He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought," she said. "I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

After five years together, the couple got engaged in September 2021. Hudson shared the news via Instagram with a photo of the pair and the caption, "Let's Go!" Just hours later, the actress showed off her new bling at the Met Gala in a baby pink ensemble by Michael Kors.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live that same month, Hudson told host Andy Cohen she was "really excited" about the engagement. "I haven't really wrapped my head around the planning process of it," she said. "But I think I'm just gonna invite the people that I love the most and I have a feeling it might end up being kind of big."