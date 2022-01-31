Pucker Up! Kate Hudson and Fiancé Danny Fujikawa Share Smooch in N.Y.C. Months After Engagement

The couple got engaged in September of last year after dating for nearly five years

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa recently shared a sweet smooch with fans.

On Instagram Saturday, the 42-year-old actress showed off a photo of the engaged couple getting affectionate and kissing in New York City.

"The Big 🍎 is always good to us 🙏," Hudson captioned the snapshot of herself and her beau, who got engaged in September after dating for nearly five years.

Last month, the actress posted a photograph on Instagram of herself and Fujikawa, 35, hanging out with their 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The three sat together in the snow in front of a cabin, bundled up in their snow boots and beanies.

The Almost Famous star captioned the sweet post with a red heart emoji.

In December 2017, Hudson and her musician fiancé celebrated their first anniversary as a couple.

At the time, the actress and Fabletics co-founder took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion and explained that she and Fujikawa first crossed paths because of her friendship with his stepsisters Erin and Sara Foster.

Hudson also wrote, "A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date," she captioned the post. "No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make a first move!"

"And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter," she continued. "So on our 15th year of knowing each other we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it's been truly incredible!"