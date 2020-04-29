"There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with," Kate Hudson said of her boyfriend

Kate Hudson Says Quarantining with Danny Fujikawa Has Been Good for Their Sex Life

Kate Hudson is loving her time at home with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared on the at-home edition of Watch What Happens Live to discuss her podcast, Sibling Revelry, with brother Oliver Hudson, when she opened up about her relationship with Fujikawa amid the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked by host Andy Cohen if quarantining with Fujikawa has been a good thing for her sex life, Kate was quick to chuckle, "yes," as she took a sip of wine.

"I think it's even more than that," the 41-year-old continued. "I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star went on to gush, "There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now."

"He's just the best," she said of her musician boyfriend.

Earlier this month, Kate expressed her love for Fujikawa in PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue, for which she graced the cover along with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her 18-month-old baby girl, Rani Rose.

“He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought,” the actress told PEOPLE for the cover story. “I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”

Hudson and 33-year-old Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together, in October 2018. The Sibling Revelry podcast co-host also has sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships.

“I don’t have a very traditional setup,” Hudson admitted. “And I have to say, I have zero regrets of my life. I’ve never defined myself through the way that a man sees me. But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together.”

The Oscar nominee’s mom also recognized just how special Hudson and Fujikawa’s relationship is, especially given the nontraditional circumstances.

"When you have your children and you have a man that loves your children, and even the children that you may have had with someone else, that’s a very tough bond to break,” the First Wives Club star said.

