Knives Out 2: Kate Hudson and Daniel Craig Spotted on Set as Sequel Begins Shooting in Greece

Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson are back to work on the sequel to the hit 2019 mystery thriller, Knives Out.

The two actors were photographed on the set of Knives Out 2, which began production on Monday in Greece.

Hudson, 42 - one of the new actors joining the soon-to-be franchise, alongside Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton and Leslie Odom Jr. - looked glamorous, wearing a red and white leaf patterned jumpsuit, large white hat sunglasses and gold jewelry.

Craig, 53 - who is reprising his role as Det. Benoit Blanc - was photographed wearing a pink button-down shirt, cream linen pants and a baby blue neck scarf around his neck.

Also on Monday, director Rian Johnson tweeted a photo of a film camera, with Greece's gorgeous landscapes in the background. "Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF!" he wrote. "Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery!"

"Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores," he added.

Earlier this month, Hudson shared a sweet photo of herself and her daughter Rani Rose, 2, at an airport as they jetted off to the Mediterranean destination.

"Been [home] since March 2020 and now it's time to roll little lady. We got this 😷," she wrote in the caption.

Since then, the actress has shared sun-filled photos of herself and her kids enjoying the beach in Greece, including a sweet photo of her daughter enjoying a splash in the water.

Meanwhile, Johnson is currently working on two sequels to Knives Out. Craig is slated to appear in both.

In addition to directing the film, Johnson also penned it, earning an Oscar nomination in 2020 for Best Original Screenplay.

Back in February, Johnson told Deadline he was looking forward to penning a sequel to his original whodunit, which had been born out of his love for Agatha Christie novels.