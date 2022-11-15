Kate Hudson Credits Parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for Her 'Bull---- Detector' 

Kate Hudson is thankful for being raised in the entertainment business.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles Monday, Hudson, 43, was said to be the best sleuth in the cast — and she credits her parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."

"That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents," she tells PEOPLE at the Academy Museum, dressed in an elegant sequined gown. "Your bull---- detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s---, that person's full of s---,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Hawn mom attended her daughter's premiere, dressed in black satin alongside Hudson's partner Danny Fujikawa, who sported a tux.

The highly-anticipated Netflix sequel stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista and Kathryn Hahn, plus Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Jessica Henwick.

To keep themselves entertained during filming in Greece, the cast regularly played the murder-mystery game Mafia, with Monáe throwing herself into the role by wearing costumes and disguises for her characters.

"You see a different side to people when you play games, and it kind of takes, when it gets a little heated or you're in the moment, the veil comes down and you see someone's true nature," Hudson adds about the game. "You see how engaged they are, you see how, and in this particular group, we all had so much fun together and everyone played the games very differently."

JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty Images

As far as what she can reveal about her character in the show, the mom-of-three says that Birdie Jay "is very loud, super bold, loves to be fabulous, constantly searching for validation, needs to feel loved, and loves her clothes."

"One of the things that's so great about what [writer/director] Rian [Johnson] does — is that he has a very particular tone and writes these incredibly iconic characters," she adds. "But at the same time, they're so layered, they're very grounded. If you can ground them, they really come to life."

Once out of character, the cast came to life even more so when the cameras weren't rolling.

"I mean, I have to say it was a little less serious than most Mafia games because it turned into a drinking dancing party very quickly," Hudson admits. "We were like, 'Okay, murder mystery is done. Let's just get to the music and have some more cocktails.' But we clearly fell in love with each other, all of us."

The Knives Out sequel will be in select theaters for one week only Nov. 23 and streams on Netflix Dec. 23.

