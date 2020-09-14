Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Almost Famous

Cheers to 20 years!

On Sunday, Kate Hudson and Zooey Deschanel commemorated the 20th anniversary of the premiere of Almost Famous with tribute posts on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hudson, 41, shared a throwback photo from the award-winning film, writing, "✨20 years today✨ #AlmostFamous."

"20 years of Almost Famous! ❤," Deschanel, 40, wrote while sharing a series of still from the movie.

Director Cameron Crowe also marked the day with a tribute. "Thanks to everybody for this wonderful 20th Anniversary for Almost Famous!! I'll always remember this moment, just after the last shot in Central Park. With love and huge appreciation for the cast and crew and all our friends," he tweeted.

Almost Famous, set in 1973, follows a high school boy, William Miller (Patrick Fugit), who is chosen to write a story for Rolling Stone that requires him to tour with an up-and-coming rock band.

Hudson starred as band groupie Penny Lane, winning a Golden Globe Award for her performance and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Deschanel portrayed William's older sister, Anita, whose secret stash of rock albums inspired him to become a rock journalist.

Image zoom Patrick Fugit and Kate Hudson in Almost Famous Everett

Last month, Hudson, Crudup and Fugit looked back on the beloved 2000 comedy with writer-director Cameron Crowe for a virtual reunion hosted by Rolling Stone.

The foursome reflected on a number of the film's most iconic scenes including the “Tiny Dancer” bus singalong, which they said took two days to film.

“The amazing thing was we committed to that song — and it was the right song — and it wasn’t even that famous a song,” Crowe said. “And you got to love Elton John, because as soon as he saw the movie, he was like, ‘I always loved that song! You understand that song!’ And he started playing it in his show, and he’s never stopped playing it. He gives us credit for it.”