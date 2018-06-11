Pregnant Kate Hudson Calls Danny Fujikawa the 'Love of My Life' in Sweet Birthday Post

Kate Hudson is over the moon with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.

In a birthday tribute to the musician on Sunday, the Almost Famous actress, 39, posted a photo of the pair kissing to her Instagram alongside the caption: “#LoveOfMyLife.”

The happy couple are expecting their first child together — a baby girl! — it was revealed in April.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn posted a clip showing the couple, Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson and her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

While they’ve only been dating for over a year, Hudson and Fujikawa have been friendly for over a decade.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

Kate Hudson revealing the gender of her third child Kate Hudson/Instagram

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”