Pregnant Kate Hudson Calls Danny Fujikawa the 'Love of My Life' in Sweet Birthday Post

Kate Hudson is over the moon with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa.
In a birthday tribute to the musician on Sunday, the Almost Famous actress, 39, posted a photo of the pair kissing to her Instagram alongside the caption: “#LoveOfMyLife.”
The happy couple are expecting their first child together — a baby girl! — it was revealed in April.
The daughter of Goldie Hawn posted a clip showing the couple, Hudson’s brother Oliver Hudson and her sons Bingham Hawn, 6½, and Ryder Russell, 14, popping four huge balloons to reveal showers of pink confetti.
“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”
While they’ve only been dating for over a year, Hudson and Fujikawa have been friendly for over a decade.
“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”
Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”
“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”
Despite having two previous pregnancies to draw experience from, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that the third time has presented its own challenges.
“There’s all kind of differences,” she explained. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”
And although she’ll still be outnumbered by men, the star said she “[looks] forward to having feminine energy” around.
Older brother and Splitting Up Together star Oliver, 41, recently told PEOPLE about his sister’s pregnancy, saying he “was super excited” during the reveal and admitting, “We are all so happy it’s a girl!”