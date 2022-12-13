Kate Hudson Called Tom Cruise for Skydiving Advice — and He 'Was So All About It'

Kate Hudson said she "didn't know what to do with myself" when son Ryder, 18, said he wanted to go skydiving, so she consulted Tom Cruise for insight

Published on December 13, 2022 12:38 PM
Kate Hudson; Tom Cruise. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty, The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty

Kate Hudson knew who to call with skydiving questions.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress told Glen Powell during their Variety "Actors on Actors" conversation that she once called his Top Gun: Maverick costar Tom Cruise to ask him for skydiving guidance. Hudson said it came up when her eldest child, 18-year-old son Ryder, wanted to do it.

"My son recently wanted to skydive. And I didn't know what to do with myself. He's 18. I was like, 'I need to call Tom.' And Tom was so all about it," she said.

Hudson, 43, continued, "I was like, please, who do I call? I don't want [Ryder] to go to some weird place. And Tom was so excited. By the end of this phone call, I wanted to solo dive. Somehow, he had convinced me how incredible skydiving was. And you worked with Tom, and you're now a pilot. Did he give you that talk about flying and the importance of it?"

Powell, 34, then said Cruise, 60, has an "infectious" passion for flying.

Kate Hudson and Tom Cruise in 2001. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty

"I grew up with the Blue Angels on my wall. I've always loved planes. But when you see Tom's love of flying, it's the most infectious thing," he said. "He'll fly on the set in his P-51, this old World War II plane. It's that reality-distortion field where he can convince you that anything is possible. He goes to set like it's his first day, every day."

Back in February 2020, Hudson told the story on The Ellen DeGeneres Show of the time Cruise crashed her party in epic fashion.

She said she and her brother Oliver Hudson would throw all-out events when parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were gone, and one party got a little too out of control when hundreds of people started showing up. That caused "control-freak" Kate to act as bouncer to try and get the situation under control.

"I'm standing at the door making sure that people who aren't supposed to be at the party aren't coming in. There's like 400 people at my parents' house," Hudson recalled. "I'm kind of freaking out a little and I see someone scaling — literally scaling — an eight-foot gate at my parents' house. They come off and they do a back handspring and pose and I'm about to yell at this guy, and it's Tom Cruise."

She said she went over to greet the actor, who wasn't invited but decided to come by because he "heard there was a party."

"So that's how he gets everywhere — he just scales things," host Ellen DeGeneres joked. Kate replied, "Yes! He is Mission: Impossible! It's wild."

