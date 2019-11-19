Kate Hudson Praises Danny Fujikawa: 'I Feel Like I Have a Real Teammate' for the First Time

Kate Hudson is opening up about her doting appreciation for boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 40, posed for the cover of Women’s Health‘s upcoming December issue, where she expressed how she and the content creator/editor, 33, maintain such a supportive relationship.

Hudson told the outlet that after doing a lot of work on herself and taking the time to “chill out,” she was in a great mental state when she began dating Fujikawa in 2016.

“I’ve got the best man,” she shared. “It’s the first time I feel like I have a real teammate in this. We’re able to pick up where the other one has to leave off.”

Image zoom Beau Grealy for Women's Health

The star — who has to balance a full workload with parenting daughter Rani Rose, 13 months, plus sons Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8, and Ryder Russell, 15 — shared that Fujikawa is always by her side, helping her to work through her busy schedule.

“If I have to go to a dinner meeting, he can be home,” said the Fabletics co-founder and WW ambassador.

RELATED: Mother of Three Kate Hudson Admits Some Days She Makes ‘Mistakes’ While Others She Is ‘Supermom’

Hudson added that the two are also on the same page when it comes to their concerns — “His number one priority is family.”

“And when we have our disputes, I feel the thing that allows us to get through them is having the same ultimate goal, and that includes being in each other’s life. It just feels so nice.”

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The couple welcomed their first child — and Hudson’s first daughter — Rani Rose in October 2018, while Hudson shares Bing with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Opening up about her relationship with Fujikawa in 2018, the Almost Famous actress shared that the pair had been friendly for over a decade before they started dating.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during an appearance on The Talk, referring to pal Sara Foster. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Dax Shepard Revisit Their Former Whirlwind Romance — and Why They Broke Up

Hudson explained that while they’ve known each other for years, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she added. “To have that connection is really powerful.”