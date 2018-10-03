Kate Hudson Has a Baby Girl with Musician Danny Fujikawa: All About Her Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend of over one year, Danny Fujikawa!

The actress, 39, welcomed her first daughter on Tuesday, Oct. 2. Their little girl is named Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa after her grandfather. This is the couple’s first child together and Hudson’s third.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson wrote in her announcement post, which was captioned simply, “She’s here.”

She continued, “Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

So who is the father to Hudson’s new child? Here are five things to know about Fujikawa.

1. Hudson and Fujikawa have known each other for years

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during an appearance on The Talk. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?'”

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”

J. Countess/WireImage

2. They’ve been dating for over a year

Romance rumors first started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March 2017.

Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the world: from going for a night out in N.Y.C. to celebrating Hudson’s birthday together in L.A. to Cambodia, where the couple took a trip together in June, to recently vacationing in Greece.

Hudson celebrated the one year anniversary of their first date on Instagram while they were on a hike.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she captioned the post. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make the first move!”

The star added, “And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So in our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!”

3. He is the founder of Lightwave Records

Fujikawa and The Delta Mirror front man, Chris Acosta, started Lightwave Records in 2013 “as a way to release their music on their own terms,” according to the label’s Facebook page. Since its inception, Lightwave Records has released an album from The Delta Mirror, along with multiple records, including Fujikawa’s first solo record, Cellophane Castles, from his project swiiim.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson Splash News Online

4. He was a singer-guitarist for the now defunct L.A. band, Chief

Formed in Santa Monica, Calif., Fujikawa performed around the L.A. music scene alongside his brother, Michael, who played the drums, lead singer, Evan Koga and bassist, Mike Moonves, according to the New York Times. The band’s first album Modern Rituals debuted in 2010. “It’s a traveler’s record. I listen and it immediately feels natural to see myself driving down the Pacific Coast Highway,” Fujikawa told Domino USA. “But at the same time, maybe it would feel the same way if I were walking through New York.”

5. He attended New York University

Before starting his career as a musician, Fujikawa went to school on the East Coast along with his Chief bandmates, according to Domino USA. It was there in the Big Apple that the four men started to collaborate on projects.