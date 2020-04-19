Goldie Hawn Leads Sweet Birthday Tributes for Kate Hudson: 'Can't Imagine My Life Without You'

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty Images

Happy 41st birthday, Kate Hudson!

Goldie Hawn made sure to shower her daughter with some love on her special day, sharing a sweet tribute post on social media.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson 🎂🎁!!!” the excited mom of three, 74, wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud! ❤️❤️❤️”

Alongside the heartwarming note, Hawn shared a close-up photo of Hudson smiling widely. And she wasn’t the only family member to honor the birthday girl.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, the wind beneath my wings, the motorcycle on my sidecar, my AAA discount, the animal style on my In n’ Out! I love you so much!! Here’s to you @katehudson and at least 6 more years of a great relationship!!” brother Oliver Hudson wrote on Instagram, along with a throwback photo of the sibling pair.

RELATED: Chubby Cheeks, Sibling Snuggles and More: The Cutest Photos of Kate Hudson’s Daughter Rani

The Bride Wars star also received a birthday tribute from close friend Chelsea Handler. Hudson shared the sweet post on her Instagram Story, which featured the pals while vacationing in Aspen, Colorado, for New Year’s Eve in 2017.

“Happy Birthday [Kate Hudson],” Handler, 45, wrote over the photo, which showed Handler decked out in full skiing gear while Hudson donned a black bodysuit.

“This was the only time I was fully dressed when someone else wasn’t,” the comedian joked.

Image zoom Kate Hudson/Instagram

Some famous friends also shared their birthday wishes for Hudson in the comments section of Hawn’s post, including Friends alum Courtney Cox who shared, “Happy Birthday Kate!!!❤️❤️❤️.”

Actor Josh Gad posted a group selfie of his Wish I Was Here costars Hudson and Zach Braff, writing, “Happy birthday to one of my favorite human beings on Earth @katehudson – love you.”

Actress Meredith Hagner, who is married to Hudson’s brother Wyatt Russell, posted a tribute on her Instagram Story, writing, “Happy birthday bebe @katehudson!! I’m so lucky to be in your orbit. Here’s to 50,000 more dinners laughing our asses of [sic]!”

Image zoom Meredith Weasel/Instagram

RELATED: Kate Hudson’s Entire Eco-Friendly Fashion Line Is on Sale Right Now — Here’s What to Buy

Image zoom Sophie Lopez/Instagram

Hudson’s longtime stylist, Sophie Lopez, also shared a special message. “Happiest of Birthdays to my special babas #KateHudson. Can’t wait for detention to be over so we can get up to mischief again! 😈 I adore you!” Lopez wrote.

Last year, Hudson was surprised with a get-together hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow.