Kate Hudson Posts Photo of Her Boyfriend Cuddling Daughter in Birthday Tribute: 'I Love You'

Kate Hudson is grateful for her Danny Fujikawa — especially on his birthday.

Sharing a sweet post of her boyfriend cuddling up with their daughter Rani Rose, 8 months, Hudson shared that her love for Fujikawa is “beyond any measured spoken word or post.”

“This man has given me the most beautiful gifts life can give and the depth of gratitude I feel for the day he was born is beyond any measured spoken word or post,” she wrote, adding that she can see “this gratitude” manifest in their daughter’s “joy and her magical spirit.”

“Thank you Mama Fuj and Papa Fuj for raising this beautiful roller coaster ride of a special human. The ups and downs and sideways were all worth it,” she shared. “Happy birthday baby! @swimswammyslippyslappy I love you ❤️.”

In the image, the father-daughter pair sit together on a pool toy as Rani dips her feet into the water.

Just three months ago, when the couple stepped out together to attend a cancer research gala, it was Fujikawa’s turn to gush over his love.

Praising his girlfriend on the red carpet, he told Entertainment Tonight about what makes Hudson “the most courageous.”

“In the face of fear, she doesn’t back down,” he shared. “I’ve seen her do things that I can’t imagine doing myself and I’m very proud of her. And I’m in awe of her for some of the things that she is able to do when she sets her mind to it.”

Danny Fujikawa/Instagram

Opening up about their relationship in 2018, the Almost Famous actress shared that the pair had been friendly for over a decade before they started dating.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during an appearance on The Talk, referring to pal Sara Foster. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she added. “To have that connection is really powerful.”