Kate Hudson Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Red Bikini Alongside Goldie Hawn and Boyfriend in Greece

Family time!

While vacationing in Mykonos, Greece, Kate Hudson showed off her growing baby bump during a boat ride with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, with whom she is expecting her first daughter. Also present on the outing were Hudson’s mother Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell.

In photographs of their fun-filled family day, Hudson, 39, flaunts her curves in a red bikini, while Hawn, 72, opts for a long sleeve wetsuit top with bottoms.

Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn, Danny Fujikawa, and Kurt Russell Splash

Hudson, Hawn, Fujikawa, Russell and many of their family members — including Hudson’s sons Bingham Hawn, 7 next month, and Ryder Russell, 14, as well as her brother, and fellow actor, Oliver Hudson — have been vacationing in Greece together this week.

In addition to being an exciting way to spend Father’s Day together, the trip serves as one of Hudson’s last getaways before she welcomes her daughter later this summer. “She was excited about traveling to Europe one last time before her baby girl arrives,” a source recently told PEOPLE of the Almost Famous star, adding that Hudson is due in late August.

“She and Danny are great,” added the insider of the actress’s relationship with the 32-year-old musician. “Kate is bubbly with excitement every time she talks about Danny and how they are having a family together. She is crazy about Danny.”

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson Kate Hudson/Instagram

Despite having two previous pregnancies to draw experience from, Hudson previously told PEOPLE that her third pregnancy has presented its own challenges.

“There’s all kind of differences,” she explained. “They say girls make you sicker and that, for me, has been the truth. It’s been interesting so far.”

And although she’ll still be outnumbered by men, the star added that she “[looks] forward to having feminine energy” around.