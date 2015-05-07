The exes were seen walking around Tribeca on Tuesday

The Friendliest Exes! Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy Step Out Again in New York City

Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy are another A-list pair to prove amicable breakups are possible.

The former couple were spotted out in New York City on Tuesday looking happy and chatty while strolling in the Tribeca area.

Cell phone and coffee mug in hand, the actress, 36, wore jeans, a button-down and sunglasses, while the Muse frontman, 36, also kept it casual in a T-shirt and slacks as they grabbed a bite and walked around.

The duo looked “at ease and comfortable,” an onlooker tells PEOPLE.

The exes have continued to spend time together after calling off their engagement in early December after four years together.

Bellamy joined Hudson and their 3 ½-year-old son, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, before the Golden Globes in January.

The exes were also spotted shopping together in Aspen, Colorado over the holidays last year.

“They were laughing and smiling together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Bellamy and Hudson are also still working on their wine company together, Hudson Bellamy Wines. The actress said in March, “We’re family for the rest of our lives, we have a beautiful baby and we love making wine.”

Hudson sparked rumors of a possible new romance Sunday when she was seen leaving Bubby’s restaurant in Tribeca with Avatar actor Joel David Moore.