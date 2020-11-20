Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler Star in First Trailer for Sia's Directorial Debut Music

Sia's long-awaited directorial debut finally has a new trailer.

The first trailer for Music, the "cinematic experience" movie starring Kate Hudson, dropped on Thursday to give fans a look at Hudson and costar Maddie Ziegler.

The movie follows Hudson, 41, as Zu, a recently sober drug dealer who suddenly becomes guardian of her younger sister Music, played by Ziegler, 18. Music is a special-needs teen who communicates through a device that speaks for her — and is always listening to music in big headphones.

Music's care worker explains that she sees the world differently, which cues into several bright, colorful, imaginative musical sequences. The movie also features Leslie Odom Jr. as Zu's neighbor and friend who helps her with Music.

Sia, 44, directed and co-wrote the movie, as well as a 10-song album full of original music performed by the cast for the film. The movie is set to debut in February 2021.

Image zoom Kate Hudson, Maddie Ziegler | Credit:

It's been a long journey since the movie was first filmed in 2017, with Hudson making headlines for shaving her head for the role. The Almost Famous actress caused a stir on social media when she was first spotted with the new look and later posted a picture of her on set.

The idea for the movie first came to Sia in a 2007 short story before she decided to adapt it for the big screen.