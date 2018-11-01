Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Spend Halloween with Bradley Cooper (and Some Creepy Masks!)

Kate Hudson didn’t have the glam and over-the-top Halloween we’ve come to expect from celebs this year.

While dozens of her A-list friends went all out on the spooky holiday, Hudson, 39, and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa went for a more low-key night with onesies and coffee — and animal heads! The actress posted a silly selfie on her Instagram of the two, with Hudson wearing a white poodle head while Fujikawa sported a bear’s head.

The two also wore their outfits while out and about with Bradley Cooper when they teamed up to trick-or-treat with their kids. While Hudson and Fujikawa left 1-month-old daughter Rani at home, Cooper brought along his 1-year-old daughter Lea.

The actress celebrated her daughter‘s latest age milestone on Instagram Tuesday with an adorable new photo.

“#WhatAMonth!” Hudson captioned the picture of her infant, who was dressed in a pink head wrap and gray ensemble as she posed on a pink blanket next to a sign that read, “One Month” in cursive handwriting. She welcomed the little girl, her third child, Oct. 2.

The Fabletics co-founder, who announced her pregnancy in April, is also mom to 7-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and 14-year-old son Ryder Russell from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Hudson “can’t stop smiling” about the latest addition to her family. “She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the insider said. “And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”

Ryder recently shared sweet sibling photos on Instagram, in which he showcased different facial expressions aimed at his baby sister as he cradled her in his arms.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” their proud mom wrote in the comments section.