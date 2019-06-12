Kate Bosworth Is on Board for a Possible Blue Crush Sequel: 'I Have Thoughts on How to Do It'

Image zoom

Kate Bosworth is ready to take on Hawaii’s big waves once again.

In a new interview, Bosworth tells PEOPLE she would love to reprise her role as competitive surfer Anne Marie from her 2002 breakout film, Blue Crush.

“I’m 100 percent in for a Blue Crush reboot,” Bosworth tells PEOPLE at a dinner for the jewelry brand Missoma and the launch of its Momposina collection in New York City on Tuesday. “I have thoughts on how to do it.”

The 2002 movie follows the stories of three female surfers (also starring Michelle Rodriguez and Sànoe Lake) as they train for the big surf competition, Pipeline, on Hawaii’s North Shore area. While a direct-to-video movie called Blue Crush 2 came out in 2011, it wasn’t connected to the original film.

“What better time for a bad ass female reboot. Why not now? That would be a dream,” Bosworth adds.

“I just love strong female characters, and I feel like right now it’s so important to see those strong female characters on screen. If I’m a part of something that inspires and it has longevity – that’s it for me.”

The actress was on-hand on Tuesday to celebrate the latest jewelry launch from the female-founded London-based jewelry company, Missoma, which she says perfectly connects with all the things she loves in a brand.

“The jewelry is super cool and beautiful but it’s the story that I connected with so deeply,” she explains by the brand launched by Marisa Hordern with the help and encouragement of her mother, Michele, and sister, Sophie. “I try to stand behind female-forward things and female-forward stories, movies I produce and put myself behind in that way. And this is such a great example of a brand that really lives by that.”

Ever since Bosworth’s breakthrough hit at 18 years old, the actress has gone on to star in other blockbuster movies including the rom-com sensation Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!, Superman Returns and 21 among others.

Bosworth is set to star in the upcoming Netflix’s new sci-fi series, The I-Land, and is developing a new teen docuseries with husband, director Michael Polish, and journalist Andrew Bevan.

And if Blue Crush sequel does kick off, we know she’ll blow it out of the water.