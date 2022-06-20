Kate Bosworth and Boyfriend Justin Long Smile Together on Trip to Ireland
Kate Bosworth is sharing a look into her love life.
In an Instagram post Monday, Bosworth, 39, showed off a picture from her travels to Dublin, Ireland, and in it, she's cozied up with boyfriend Justin Long by a river. Though Bosworth didn't formally caption the photo — past a shamrock and a yellow heart emoji — Long, 44, jumped into the comments with a joke.
"First! Er… second," he said of his race to comment before any other Instagram users. "Third if you count bots 😒."
In March, the House of Darkness actress was spotted around Los Angeles with Long. In April, before the pair formally confirmed their relationship, they were photographed kissing on a beach in Hawaii.
Long appeared on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files to speak about his then-secret relationship without naming Bosworth as his girlfriend. "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," he said. "And the one, I met. I found."
The Accepted actor added that he wanted to protect his relationship from the public eye. "I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred," he said.
RELATED: Justin Long Says He Has Found 'the One' amid Kate Bosworth Relationship Rumors: 'It's Sacred'
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
On June 2, Bosworth celebrated Long's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you'll ever know 💛 ," she captioned a series of pictures.
"Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met," Bosworth added.
He wrote back in the comments, "Loving you is easily the best gift I've ever received 🎁💛💛💛 (I'm going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)."