Kate Bosworth Shares Photos from 40th Birthday with Boyfriend Justin Long: 'My Favorite Face'

The actress posted a gallery of snaps from her big day, including plenty of her boyfriend, actor Justin Long

By
Published on January 5, 2023 10:19 AM
Photo: Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Kate Bosworth is sharing the love after marking her milestone 40th birthday earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Blue Crush actress posted a carousel of images of the good times she recently spent with friends, family and her boyfriend, actor Justin Long.

From smiling alongside bouquets of roses from makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic and Charlotte Tilbury to showing a large amount of cards and gifts, Bosworth's big day featured plenty of celebratory moments.

She also shared an image of a birthday gift from Long's younger brother Christian and his partner Maggie Reed, which included popular items from Bosworth's 1983 birth year, including a Care Bear, a DVD of Tootsie and leg warmers.

Snow in Utah and her Accepted star boyfriend, 44, also figured prominently in the photos.

"My favorite face," the star wrote alongside one snap of her beau.

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Summertime memories in Venice, Italy and eating lobster rolls on scenic docks were also among the highlights of Bosworth's notable year.

Earlier this week, Long toasted his girlfriend with a loving birthday tribute on Instagram.

"She is 40! 🥳💛🎂" Long began his post. "She is also the best part of my day, everyday - even when we're not together. She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone. She thanks everyone - even when she's suffering, she's kind."

The star went on to offer more loving details about his partner and their relationship.

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

"She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed," he wrote about Bosworth. "She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football). She is the strongest person I've ever known. She's fiercely committed to the truth. She's so fun to work with. She's the most fun to do everything with. She is genuinely curious about people and the world. She makes everything in my life better - all my favorite songs and movies, vacations and sunsets and Chinese food."

"She is my joy. She is my best friend. Happy Birthday HANSAAAY🎂🥳"

Bosworth and Long sparked relationship rumors last March after they were spotted together in Los Angeles.

Since then, they've been photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii. Long also opened up about their relationship during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

