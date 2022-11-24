Kate Bosworth Says She's 'Grateful' for Justin Long in Thanksgiving Post: 'You Make Life So Much Fun'

Bosworth and Long went public with their relationship in May

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 24, 2022 08:00 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW4ILmpiTL/?hl=en. Kate Bosworth/Instagram
Photo: Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Kate Bosworth is taking the time to let boyfriend Justin Long know how thankful she is for him.

The Informant actress, 39, dedicated a special message to her House of Darkness actor boyfriend on Instagram for Thanksgiving, and shared a carousel of snaps taken in the fall.

"HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🧡🍂 So grateful for your warmth and safety and that bright beautiful ever glow @justinlong," she captioned the post. "You make life so much fun. xx"

The first photo in the post showed Bosworth and Long, 44, leaning in together and smiling at the camera. The couple wore similar plaid long-sleeved button-downs with a white shirt underneath. Bosworth also sported a bright yellow fishing hat.

Bosworth wore the same hat in another snap that showed the couple posing outdoors under a tree with apples scattered around their feet. The two looked comfy and casual with Long wearing a beige and maroon striped shirt and Bosworth wearing a black sweater and tights with a black and white striped shirt underneath.

The Blue Crush actress also posted photos she snapped of Long during their time together, including one of him smiling while rowing a boat on a lake and another of him grinning while hugging his dog.

The photos were intertwined with shots of the trees changing color, Bosworth holding Thanksgiving apple butter and a landscape photo of a sunset on a lake.

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Kate Bosworth Instagram

Long confirmed their relationship in May after sharing an Instagram post of the two on a date in Ireland. They had previously sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted kissing in Hawaii and walking arm-in-arm together in New York City.

From there, the couple has slowly opened up to the public about their relationship. In June, Bosworth posted a sweet birthday message to her beau along with a gallery of intimate photos of the two throughout their relationship.

"Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts," she said. "Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."

Long also opened up about his relationship with the actress to Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast in April, discussing why he felt the need to keep it private at first.

"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," the Dodgeball star said. "And the one, I met. I found."

"I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred," he added.

