Kate Bosworth Says Ryan Gosling Was a 'Total Sweetheart' on Remember the Titans' 21st Anniversary

Kate Bosworth is taking a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about one of her first roles.

The actress, 38, celebrated the 21st anniversary of Remember the Titans on Friday, posting some throwback behind-the-scenes photos of herself, Ryan Gosling and a young Hayden Panettiere from the set of the iconic 2000 football film.

"Remember The Titans premiered Sept 29, 2000. (I was 16 years old!)," Bosworth wrote in the caption. "Things I remember from making this special film… being nervous (I was a regular high school kid in a pretty unusual circumstance)! The cast and crew were like family. Big sister energy for sweet 10 yr old Hayden Panettiere. My first crying scene (I sobbed in rehearsals and then panicked when I had nothing left when the cameras rolled, that was a learning lesson!) Ryan Gosling is a total sweetheart (but you all already know that :)"

Bosworth played Emma Hoyt in the Disney movie, which was based on the true story of Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), who was responsible for the integration of the T. C. Williams High School football team in 1971 Alexandria, Virginia.

"I'm so happy this movie still resonates with so many," Bosworth continued. "The connection movies can bring to us is something I truly cherish. Big love and thanks for the incredible support throughout the years … we are so grateful. LEFT SIDE // STRONG SIDE"

Some of her famous friends helped her celebrate the anniversary in the comments section. "Oh my," wrote Shane West. "Yes! I knew it! I KNEW Ryan Gosling was a total sweetheart! #RememberingRememberTheTitans," Justin Long commented.

Bosworth previously posted some throwbacks of herself with Chris Evans in their 2000 indie movie The Newcomers. "Hey Capt. America, a little help pls?? (asking for a 15 yr old from the late 90's ...) @chrisevans," she captioned the photos.

The Blue Crush star has opened up about a "real kind of cruelty" she experienced at the dawn of her career in the early 2000s. She said she faced an "intense amount of scrutiny and criticism," which is why she was rarely smiling in photos from that time of her life.

