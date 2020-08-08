Blue Crush Reunion! Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez & Sanoe Lake ‘100 Percent’ Down for Sequel

The three leading ladies of the 2002 surfer film reunited virtually ahead of the film's 18th anniversary

The three leading ladies of the 2002 surfer film Blue Crush are all in favor of making a sequel!

Blue Crush stars Kate Bosworth, Michelle Rodriguez and Sanoe Lake reunited virtually on Friday, ahead of the film's 18th anniversary, and discussed the possibility of making another film.

"Everybody wants to know, would we be up for a sequel?" Bosworth, 37, asked her former costars, before Lake, 41, said, "Yes, obviously. 100 percent."

"I would totally, man. I love you girls and I love Hawaii. You don't have to ask me twice," added Rodriguez, 42.

Bosworth also added that she would be interested in a potential sequel and joked, "I'll put my life on the line again. I don't mind, for a sequel."

Blue Crush tells the story of three young friends as they train for the big surf competition, Pipeline, on Hawaii’s North Shore area and is based on Susan Orlean's magazine article Surf Girls of Maui.

Back in 2011, a direct-to-video film titled Blue Crush 2 was released, but despite the title, it is not connected to the original film.

During the virtual reunion, Rodriguez offered some suggestions on what the sequel could revolve around. "We could probably be the teachers in this one," she said, before Lake proposed that the girls could be into philanthropy.

"Yeah, now I think the big thing in that world is the preservation of the biosphere," Rodriguez agreed. "I think that Mother Nature is hurting because of all the things that we've been doing as a society, as a global population. There's definitely room to explore how that's affecting the world of people who really live in nature."

The trio also discussed their favorite scenes to film and reminisced on some behind-the-scenes memories, before they shared why they believe the film has resonated with young women over the years.

"Whether it's surfing or any other sport, I think that's why it resonated with so many females and girls," Lake said. "They were like, 'Oh, I can! I can do it!'"

Bosworth, who has expressed interest in making a sequel in the past, also agreed with the sentiment.

"The other thing I think that really resonates with people and what you guys brought to your roles is the friendship," she said. "When you doubt yourself and you feel like I can't do this, I quit … You have your ride or dies saying, ‘I believe in you more than you believe in you. We're gonna make this happen.' It's so beautiful to watch that."