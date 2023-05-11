Kate Bosworth Looks at Her 'Heartbreaking' Divorce as 'Completion of a Chapter' and 'Not a Failure'

Kate Bosworth has learned the "importance of letting go."

While on The Drew Barrymore Show Thursday, Bosworth, 40, said the "idea of failing a marriage was so heartbreaking" for her to contend with in the wake of her 2021 separation and divorce from ex-husband Michael Polish.

"I think that for someone who really doesn't want to fail at things and who wants to be so determined and disciplined, the idea of failing a marriage was so heartbreaking," she told host Drew Barrymore. "It's still hard. It's still hard to think about."

"But ultimately, that experience — the process of understanding that to me it became not a failure but it became the completion of a chapter and understanding that that's really what life is," she added. "This is going to sound really esoteric, but if life is the book, then how beautiful [is it] to have chapters? How beautiful [is it] to have pages? And so, I'm really grateful for that."

Bosworth, who recently got engaged to Justin Long, and Barrymore — who dated Long, 44, on-and-off between 2007 and 2010 — also discussed her engagement during the episode, leading to a conversation between the pair "about how we celebrate our exes," as Barrymore said.

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish in 2020. Frazer Harrison/Getty

"I asked him if we could also be open about your relationship and talk about how we celebrate our exes, and because of your upbringing, because of who you are, we were able to celebrate your relationship," Barrymore said of Long's previous appearance on the show in September.

At the time, he and Barrymore held a heart-to-heart about their past relationship and spoke highly of Bosworth.

As the Charlie's Angels actress expressed her belief that women "have a choice of how we can navigate our partners that we're currently with with confidence and blessing and a sharing goodness that makes all women look good and rise," Bosworth affirmed her fondness for leaning "into the expansiveness of love."

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Getty

"I feel like love— to me, the heart can expand. I feel like if you really lean into the expansiveness of love, and that includes friendships, it's only for the better," Bosworth said. "Any time I've closed my heart down because of ego or whatever it hasn't made me feel good and I want to move to the warmth. I want to stay in the warmth."

Barrymore offered praise for Bosworth and Long's recent engagement during the episode as she remarked that the pair have "become this incredibly joyous, bonded, real deal." She called them the "ultimate couple you root for."

"That's so sweet. He loves you so much. He just loves you so deeply," Bosworth responded.

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings.