Kate Bosworth Plays a Soldier Stuck at Sea in a Dystopian War in Chilling' Last Sentinel' Trailer

Kate Bosworth embarks on a dangerous mission in the trailer for the futuristic war movie Last Sentinel.

Vertical Entertainment shared the official trailer for the upcoming movie from director Tanel Toom exclusively with PEOPLE on Tuesday.

Last Sentinel follows a war between people on the only two continents of Earth that remain in the year 2063. The film's story revolves around Bosworth and a small group of soldiers deployed at sea who find themselves conflicted when their tour of duty ends — with no reinforcements to replace them.

As Bosworth and the other soldiers — portrayed by Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris), Thomas Kretschmann (Infinity Pool) and Martin McCann (The Informer) — protect a radioactive weapon at their sole remaining outpost in the ocean, an unmanned ship arrives at the sight of their outpost.

The ship's arrival causes the group to question their mission and loyalty to each other, the trailer teases, as one soldier (Kretschmann) appears to turn on the rest of the unit and the ocean continues to rise.

courtesy Vertical Entertainment

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last Sentinel takes place in a "near future" in which only two of Earth's continents remain above sea level after "unchecked and rampant climate change" kills billions of people, according to an official synopsis for the film. Bosworth's soldier character and the others in her unit patrol a lone outpost in the ocean, "defending their homeland from an invasion by an enemy they have never seen."

courtesy Vertical Entertainment

"Alone and uncertain as to what fate awaits them, the simmering tension amongst the crew escalates when a mysterious boat drifts into range," the synopsis reads. "Is it the help they have been waiting for, or something far more sinister?"

Vertical Entertainment Partner Peter Jarowey says in a statement that the movie "does an incredible job of immersing the viewer in the harrowing, desolate conditions of this watch tower that the crew is trapped in yet refuses to abandon."

courtesy Vertical Entertainment

"The chaos of being stranded at sea is as terrifying as it is beautiful in its portrayal, and every character delivers the performance of a lifetime," Jarowey adds. "Audiences will be captivated from start to finish."

The film is written by screenwriter Malachi Smyth. Director Toom was previously nominated for an Academy Award at the 83rd Oscars in 2011 for his short film The Confession.

Last Sentinel is in theaters March 24.