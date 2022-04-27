Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Share a Passionate Kiss on Beach in Hawaii

Justin Long spoke earlier this month about his happiness in finding "the one"

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long pack on the PDA during their tropical getaway in Hawaii. The adorable couple were seen enjoying a day on the beach in Kaua’i while visiting the gorgeous Hawaii island for a friend’s wedding.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are getting beachy together!

The couple were photographed on April 22 kissing while enjoying a beach in Kauai, Hawaii. They were spotted holding hands and getting cozy with each other in the sand during their tropical trip.

Long, 43, and Bosworth, 39, traveled to the island for former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown's weekend wedding, which included a star-studded guest list of Jessica Alba, Michelle Pfeiffer, Brooke Shields, Katie Couric, Naomi Watts, Rose Byrne and more.

"My beautiful mate, we are so grateful to be here, basking in your glow. 💛 Congrats! xx," Bosworth wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie with the bride.

Long confirmed he had a girlfriend on a December 2021 episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long. While he didn't reveal them by name, he said at the time that she liked pineapple on pizza. The two previously spent time together last year filming an unnamed project in Arkansas.

In May 2021, Bosworth posted a glowing tribute to Long after wrapping the film with him.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that opened with a pic of her in Long's arms.

She continued, "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)" Long commented on the post, where he jokingly replied, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well ... I admire your restraint."

"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," Long said.

"And the one, I met. I found," said the Accepted actor.