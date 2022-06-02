Justin Long replied, "Loving you is easily the best gift I've ever received"

Kate Bosworth Kisses Justin Long in Birthday Tribute: 'Thank You for Creating Peace in My Heart'

Kate Bosworth is showing love for Justin Long on his 44th birthday.

On Thursday, the Blue Crush actress, 39, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring boyfriend Long alongside a sweet birthday tribute.

"You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you'll ever know 💛 ," Bosworth captioned the post.

She continued, "Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."

In the first photo, both Bosworth and Long wear matching red and share a kiss. The collection of images features behind-the-scenes shots of the couple sharing intimate moments and silly selfies.

Long commented, "Fine! I'll start following you! 😜 Loving you is easily the best gift I've ever received 🎁💛💛💛 (I'm going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)"

Last month, the Accepted actor made their relationship Instagram official when he posted photos of the pair sharing a pint of Guinness captioned with a green heart.

"I'm the luckiest. 🍀✨😘," Bosworth commented on the post.

Earlier in May, Long opened up about his relationship — his first time directly naming Bosworth as his partner — on an episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast, saying that being "in love" is "such a wonderful feeling."

"Am I allowed to say her name?" host Chelsea Handler asked Long before he agreed and she identified the actress as his special someone.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," the Dodgeball star said of keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

"I've never had anything like this before. I've never experienced this," he added. "So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"