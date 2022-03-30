Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Spotted Together in Los Angeles amid Rumored Romance

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long were seen riding in a car together in L.A.

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth hit the road together amid a rumored romance.

Long, 43, and Bosworth, 39, were seen riding in a car together in Los Angeles Monday. In one snap, Long wore black sunglasses as he drove the vehicle, with Bosworth in the passenger seat beside him.

The two actors have not publicly confirmed if they're dating. The pair previously spent time together last year filming an unnamed project in Arkansas.

Long confirmed he had a girlfriend on a December 2021 episode of his podcast, Life is Short with Justin Long. While he didn't reveal his special someone by name, he said at the time that his "girlfriend" liked pineapple on pizza while discussing toppings with his guest, Fortune Feimster.

Months earlier, Bosworth posted a glowing tribute to Long after wrapping the untitled film with him.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," Bosworth wrote on Instagram in May 2021, posting a carousel of photos that opened with a pic of her in Long's arms.

She continued, "THANK YOU for lifting us up... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"

Long commented on the post, where he jokingly replied, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."

"I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more," the Accepted actor added. "It was a true joy to be in your glow."

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and her husband were splitting in an August 2021 Instagram post.

"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate," the Blue Crush star wrote at the time.