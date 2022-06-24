Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Relationship Timeline

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long were first linked in March 2022 before making their Instagram debut in May

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are slowly becoming more public with their romance.

From their low-key start to their Instagram debut, here's a complete timeline of Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's relationship.

2021: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long film a project in Arkansas

In 2021, Bosworth and Long filmed an unnamed film project together in Arkansas.

After wrapping up on set, Bosworth posted a glowing tribute to Long on Instagram with a carousel of photos, including one playful snap of Long cradling Bosworth in his arms.

"Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻," she wrote. "THANK YOU for lifting us up ... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;)"

Long jokingly commented, "That's ALL you wrote about me??? Well... I admire your restraint."

He continued, "I joke because this is embarrassing and too much... I'm going to say even nicer things about you publicly because people should know what a rare gem you are - all the things you said about me but a little bit (or a lot) more. It was a true joy to be in your glow."

December 2021: Justin Long confirms he is in a relationship on his podcast

During an episode of his podcast Life is Short with Justin Long, Long confirmed he had a girlfriend. Though he did not mention the name of his significant other, he did leave one clue — she liked pineapple on her pizza.

March 28, 2022: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are spotted together in Los Angeles

After Bosworth's social media tribute and Long's podcast admission, fans had been speculating that the two were an item. In March 2022, the pair added more fuel to the rumors when they were spotted together in a car in L.A.

April 4, 2022: Justin Long says he found "the one" amidst Kate Bosworth romance rumors

During an appearance on Nick Vaill's show The Vaill Files, Long discussed his journey to finding love.

"I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one," the actor said, before adding, "And the one, I met. I found."

Without revealing Bosworth's name, he mentioned, "I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

April 22, 2022: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are spotted kissing on a beach in Hawaii

After months of speculation, the rumored couple seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted kissing on a beach while enjoying their stay in Kauai, Hawaii. Bosworth and Long traveled to the island to celebrate former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown's wedding weekend.

May 2022: Kate Bosworth and Justin Long show PDA in New York City

In May 2022, Bosworth and Long were spotted walking the streets of N.Y.C. arm-in-arm. The couple was all smiles during their stroll, with Bosworth holding Long's arm at one point as they made their way down the street.

May 19, 2022: Justin Long talks about his relationship with Kate Bosworth on Dear Chelsea

Host Chelsea Handler asked, "Am I allowed to say her name?" before Long granted permission and Handler named Bosworth as his significant other.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," the actor explained, before adding, "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"

May 24, 2022: Justin Long makes it Instagram official with Kate Bosworth

Long made their romance Instagram official during a pub date in Ireland in May 2022. The actor shared a carousel of photos of him and Bosworth, including a sweet selfie of the pair sharing a Guinness and a few snaps of them rocking matching foam mustaches.

Long nodded to the pair's travels by captioning the post with a green heart and Irish flag.

"I'm the luckiest. 🍀✨😘," Bosworth commented.

June 2, 2022: Kate Bosworth wishes Justin Long a happy birthday on Instagram

For Long's 44th birthday, Bosworth posted a special message on Instagram along with a gallery of photos of the couple.

"You were born today and the world lit up brighter than it had known and years later you met a girl who's life was disassembled / rearranged but you were patient and with time she fell in love now she has a glow (one that was forgotten long ago) she is so grateful *more than you'll ever know 💛," Bosworth wrote next to a series of candid shots, goofy selfies and PDA-packed photos.

She added, "Happy Birthday @justinlong you make me smile so big my face hurts xx Thank you for creating peace in my heart since the day we met."

Long commented, "Fine! I'll start following you! 😜Loving you is easily the best gift I've ever received 🎁💛💛💛(I'm going to tell you this in person as soon as I walk out of the bathroom ;)."

June 20, 2022: Kate Bosworth shares a photo from her and Justin Long's trip to Ireland

Bosworth gave followers a peek at her and Long's trip to Ireland by sharing a sweet selfie of the pair from their travels. The actress posted a picture of the two with big smiles while they cozied up to each other by a river. Bosworth captioned the photo with a green shamrock and a yellow heart emoji, and Long raced to the comments.

"First! Er… second," he wrote while trying to beat other Instagram users. "Third if you count bots 😒."

Friends of the couple also left sweet comments on the post. "Look at you two 🍀charms," wrote Brittany Snow.

Andie MacDowell chimed in, "You look so happy♥️."

June 23, 2022: Kate Bosworth supports Justin Long's latest project

A few days later, Long shared the movie poster and trailer for his latest project on Instagram.

"These 3 words are extra special now and couldn't apply to a movie I'm more proud of: ONLY IN THEATERS!!" he wrote alongside a promo of Barbarian, the upcoming horror film he's starring in with Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgard.