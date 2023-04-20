Kate Bosworth, Justin Long Make First Appearance Since Engagement News: 'Embarking on the Next Chapter'

"I just have always felt so close to her and loved being with her regardless of what our labels and status are," Justin Long tells PEOPLE of Kate Bosworth

By Nigel Smith
Published on April 20, 2023 12:03 AM
Justin Long, Kate Bosworth
Photo: Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are stepping out as a newly-engaged couple.

The pair made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement on behalf of an environmental effort underway in New York City on Wednesday. Held at the Nolita store for sustainable shoe brand Rothy's, the event supports an effort to keep plastic bottles out of landfills (the little known New York Bottle Bill), in partnership with nonprofits Sure We Can and NYPIRG.

Before the night got underway, Bosworth, 40, and Long, 44, spoke with PEOPLE about their relationship and being environmentally conscious.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

PEOPLE: When did you each discover you were both passionate about the environment?

Kate Bosworth: I discovered Justin's early on because when I first went to his hometown — it's a small town called Fairfield — and he picked me up from the airport in…

Justin Long: Well, an old Prius kind of a beat up —

Bosworth: 2000?

Long: It's a 2007 Prius. I still have it! I have a couple Bernie Sanders stickers on the back and she's like, "Oh, okay. I'm doing a little thin slice of this guy."

Bosworth: It's like, it's a well-loved, well-used environmentally conscious vehicle.

Long: We learned early on how much we loved animals and I love sea turtles in particular. And so I was brought into this particular project through my love of that specific animal and how plastic waste is affecting that beautiful species that's been around for 150 million years. And so when we learned what Rothy's is doing and how they're championing sustainability in that arena, we were just so inspired.

Bosworth: Yeah. I mean, I've worn Rothy's for years. I'm like a walking billboard for them.

Long: People eavesdropping would probably think she works for the company.

Justin Long, Kate Bosworth
Deonté Lee/BFA.com

PEOPLE: Tonight marks you're first time stepping out since publicly announcing your engagement. Do you each feel different?

Long: It's been so overwhelmingly kind that people have been supportive. I mean, strangers in the world... We went to the grocery store the other day and I was putting my cart back in and the lady working there was like, "I'll take it and oh and congratulations." And I thought, at first I thought she was talking about, I don't know, something I bought, my upcoming MTV movie or something. I was like, "Thank you." But I feel like for so long I've felt as close as you can feel somebody. I felt that way about Kate and so I don't feel all that different. I felt like so deeply connected to her for so long that it's all so positive.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together

Bosworth: Yeah, it was really, it was super overwhelming. I mean, as I said in my Instagram post, how do you announce these things? It's funny because normally I guess people would announce it to their friends and family, but there's a certain point where, when you're in the public arena that it's time to share something with the world.

Long: We enjoy our privacy and it's such a personal thing that it's why we decided to talk about it on our podcast.

Bosworth: I guess the simplest way is just to say how excited we are to be embarking on the next chapter.

Long: But to answer your question too, it doesn't feel all that different. I just have always felt so close to her and loved being with her regardless of what our labels and status are but it has been really nice to see people's receptions now that, it's been to really heartwarming.

Related Articles
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Are Engaged: She 'Is Just on Cloud Nine' and 'He Adores Her' (Sources)
Justin Long Channels Fiance Kate Bosworth with Two Colored Eyes
Justin Long Pokes Fun at Kate Bosworth's Two Eye Colors by Wearing Contacts: 'Joined the Club'
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long's Relationship Timeline
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
​​Kate Bosworth 'Can't Wait to Marry' Justin Long: She 'Is Just the Happiest' with Him: Source
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kate Bosworth Teases Possible Engagement to Justin Long with 'Most Important Manicure' and 'New Bling'
Beabadoobee Having a moment
Beabadoobee on Opening for Taylor Swift, Filipino Representation and Working with Her Boyfriend (Exclusive)
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Spark Engagement Rumors with Ring at Oscars 2023 Afterparty
kate bosworth instagram
Watch Justin Long Do Kate Bosworth's Makeup for Oscars Party: 'You're Putting Lip Liner on My Eyebrow'
justin long and kate bosworth
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth Celebrate Valentine's Day Together: 'My Crush, All Day, Every Day'
Kate Bosworth/Justin Long Exchange Love Notes on Her 40th
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Swap Romantic Notes on Her 40th Birthday: 'My Love and My Light'
Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023
ThousandFell Lace-Up Sneakers
We Bought the Popular Thousand Fell Sneakers — This Is Our Honest Review
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort hosts a reception at Clarence House in London on February 23, 2023, for authors, members of the literary community and representatives of literacy charities, to celebrate the second anniversary of The Reading Room.
Queen Camilla Makes First Appearance After COVID-19 Recovery to Introduce 'The Queen's Reading Room'
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Relationship Timeline