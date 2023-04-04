Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are basking in newly engaged bliss.

On Tuesday's episode of his Life is Short podcast, the 44-year-old actor and 40-year-old actress confirmed they are set to walk down the aisle and shared the story of the question-pop from Long.

"I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," Bosworth said.

For his part, the Barbarian actor explained that the moment "felt so organic" and "connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real-life change — and so it came out in a very organic way."

According to Long, he originally "had a special thing planned around" Bosworth's 40th birthday in January. But, as he explained, "Things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings."

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Getty

The Blue Crush actress chimed in to say she and her beau "had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist."

"We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was, 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,' " she said.

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin ... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' " Bosworth continued. "And he really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' "

"And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,' " she recalled.

"It was the easiest … the words just came out, like, so naturally," Long added.

The Remember the Titans actress and He's Just Not That Into You actor — who spent time together in 2021 while filming House of Darkness in Arkansas — first ignited romance rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles. Not long after, they were photographed strolling the streets of New York City and kissing on the beach in Hawaii.

Long opened up about their relationship for the first time that May during a podcast appearance, saying he's "never had anything like this before."

Before going Instagram official, Bosworth posted a playful and adoring tribute to Long with a carousel of photos, including one shot of the actor holding her in his arms.

Last month, Long and Bosworth attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together in Beverly Hills, California. As the couple posed for photos, Bosworth was seen wearing a ring on her finger, prompting fans to wonder if the pair had quietly gotten engaged.

"Kate is just on cloud nine," a Bosworth source told PEOPLE later in March, revealing that they were, in fact, set to tie the knot. "She is showing off her engagement ring to friends. She is being coy about details, but she is beaming."

Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Justin Long/instagram

"Everyone is happy for her," the insider added at the time. "Justin is a great guy. He adores her. It's just amazing to see them together."

Earlier that week, a source told PEOPLE that Bosworth "can't wait" to call Long her husband.

"Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy," that source said. "She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together."

Added the latter insider, "Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

The marriage will be the first for Long, while Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and Polish, 52, were splitting in August 2021.