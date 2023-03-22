​​Kate Bosworth 'Can't Wait to Marry' Justin Long: She 'Is Just the Happiest' with Him: Source

A source tells PEOPLE the actress "has this amazing energy around" Justin Long

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on March 22, 2023 02:13 PM
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Justin Long and Kate Bosworth. Photo: Kate Bosworth Instagram

Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are all loved-up.

A source tells PEOPLE that Bosworth, 40, "can't wait" to call Long, 44, her husband, roughly a year after they first sparked relationship rumors back in March 2022.

"Kate is just the happiest. Justin is an amazing guy," the source says. "She can't wait to marry him. They are very cute together."

The source adds, "Kate has this amazing energy around Justin. She is just beaming."

The Remember the Titans actress and He's Just Not That Into You actor — who spent time together in 2021 while filming House of Darkness in Arkansas — first sparked relationship rumors in March 2022 after they were spotted together in Los Angeles.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones
Karwai Tang/WireImage

After months of speculation, the pair seemingly confirmed their romance when they were spotted kissing on a beach in Hawaii in April. The following month, they were seen walking the streets of N.Y.C. arm-in-arm.

Long opened up about their relationship during a podcast appearance in May, saying he'd "never had anything like this before," and said during an earlier appearance that he'd found "the one."

Long made their romance Instagram official during a pub date in Ireland in May. The actor shared a carousel of photos of him and Bosworth, including a sweet selfie of the pair sharing a Guinness and a few snaps of them rocking matching foam mustaches.

"I'm the luckiest. 🍀✨😘," the Blue Crush actress commented.

Engagement rumors began swirling around the couple after they attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 12, where Bosworth was seen wearing a ring on her finger as they posed for photos together.

Reps for both Bosworth and Long have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Kate Bosworth Shares Photos from Birthday
Kate Bosworth/Instagram

In January, Long praised Bosworth on her birthday, writing that she is the "best part of my day, every day - even when we're not together."

"She laughs with abandon. She makes me laugh the same - all the time. She sees beauty everywhere and in everyone," he continued. "She thanks everyone - even when she's suffering, she's kind. She was grateful to the nurses while she was in true pain. She is deeply compassionate and can't hurt anyone but she can be a rascal. She loves to tease. She has the best softest lips I've ever kissed. She loves beer and football more than I do (and I love beer and football)."

Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and Polish, 51, were splitting in August 2021.

