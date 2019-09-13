Kate Bosworth Reveals She 'Tanked' Her Audition for 2002's Spider-Man: 'I Was Really Nervous'

Kate Bosworth was nearly a part of one of the most iconic movie kisses in cinema history.

On Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress, 36, revealed that she was up for the role of Mary Jane Watson in the 2002 Toby Maguire-led superhero flick, Spider-Man — but bombed the audition.

In fact, it was so bad, Bosworth named it the worst audition she’s ever had in Hollywood.

“I tanked it really, really badly,” she explained. “Auditioning is literally a layer of hell. It just sucks regardless, and I was really nervous. … I was not good at it. I knew. I just kind of froze. And I was really young!”

Kirsten Dunst ended up nabbing the part, playing the role in the blockbuster and its two sequels (Spider-Man 2, in 2004, and Spider-Man 3, in 2007).

“She was perfect for [it],” Bosworth said of Dunst.

And though she didn’t get a chance to swing by Spider-Man’s side, Bosworth did nab a superhero film all her own. In 2006, she starred as Lois Lane in Superman Returns, opposite Brandon Routh.

Image zoom Kate Bosworth; Kirsten Dunst in Spider-Man Jonathan Ng/Newspix/Getty; Snap Stills/Shutterstock

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Was ‘Pretty Confident’ He’d Be Cast as Jack in Titanic, Plus 34 More Characters Nearly Played by Other Actors

Elsewhere on WWHL, Bosworth opened up about whether or not she would do an sequel to 2002’s Blue Crush.

The film, about a trio of female surfers, gave Bosworth her breakout role. An unrelated direct-to-video sequel Blue Crush 2 came out, but fans have been asking for an official follow-up film.

“I would love to do,” Bosworth said. “I really would.”

“People ask me all the time, I would be so excited to do it,” she said. “That movie is still such an important part of my life and it really gave me a career in many ways.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays-Thursdays (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo.