Are Kate Bosworth and Justin Long Married? Couple Pictured Wearing Bands on Ring Fingers

Did Kate Bosworth and Justin Long tie the knot?

The 44-year-old Barbarian actor and 40-year-old Force of Nature star were pictured wearing bands on their ring fingers in a picture posted on Sunday. Bosworth shared the photo of her, Long, and two others sitting around a table for Mother's Day.

The Los Angeles native also posed alongside her mother, Patricia Bosworth, whom she called "the anchor to my shore."

"Love you so much mama," she wrote with their picture on her Instagram story. "You are both the anchor to my shore and the wind in my sails. Happy Mother's Day!"

She also honored her mother with another photo. "She is light! The love I have in my heart is completely born from my mama," she wrote. "There is no one more giving, warm and kind."

Kate Bosworth/instagram

PEOPLE's requests for comment Monday were not immediately returned.

The couple announced their engagement during an April episode of Long's Life is Short podcast, more than a year after they first sparked romance rumors, while spending time together in Los Angeles.

"I thought it was the most romantic and honest and loving proposal," Bosworth explained of Long popping the question

Kate Bosworth/instagram

For his part, Long said that the moment "felt so organic" and "connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through — like, a real-life change — and so it came out in a very organic way."

According to the actor, he originally "had a special thing planned around" Bosworth's 40th birthday in January. But, as he explained, "Things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings."

Deonté Lee/BFA.com

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Blue Crush actress added that the pair "had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist."

"We were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was, 'Make sure that you're pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,' " she said.

"I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin ... I smiled at you, and I said, 'What do you need?' " Bosworth continued. "And he really looked at me and he said, 'To spend my life with you.' "

"And I smiled and I said, 'Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,' and he said, 'No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you,' " she recalled.

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

"It was the easiest … the words just came out, like, so naturally," Long added.

The couple was first linked in March 2022 before making their Instagram debut in May when Long shared a series of selfies with Bosworth sharing a pint of Guinness. "I'm the luckiest. 🍀✨😘," she commented on his post.

During their first appearance together on April 20 after revealing their happy news, the pair talked to PEOPLE about their engagement.

"It's been so overwhelmingly kind that people have been supportive. I mean, strangers in the world... We went to the grocery store the other day and I was putting my cart back in and the lady working there was like, "I'll take it and oh and congratulations." And I thought, at first I thought she was talking about, I don't know, something I bought, my upcoming MTV movie or something," recalls Long. "I was like, "Thank you." But I feel like for so long I've felt as close as you can feel somebody. I felt that way about Kate and so I don't feel all that different. I felt like so deeply connected to her for so long that it's all so positive."

Adds Bosworth: "Yeah, it was really, it was super overwhelming. I mean, as I said in my Instagram post, how do you announce these things? It's funny because normally I guess people would announce it to their friends and family, but there's a certain point where, when you're in the public arena that it's time to share something with the world."

The actress continued: "I guess the simplest way is just to say how excited we are to be embarking on the next chapter."

Kate Bosworth/Instagram

Long added: "I just have always felt so close to her and loved being with her regardless of what our labels and status are but it has been really nice to see people's receptions now that, it's been to really heartwarming."

Early in their relationship, Long shared that being "in love" is "such a wonderful feeling" while appearing on the Dear Chelsea podcast.

"There's something about it, for me, that I feel like I need to protect and keep sacred because it feels sacred," he shared with host Chelsea Handler. "I've never had anything like this before; I've never experienced this. So it's something I want to protect and keep, you know?"

The marriage will be the first for Long, while Bosworth was previously married to Michael Polish, whom she wed in August 2013. The actress announced she and Polish, 52, were splitting in August 2021.