Kate Beckinsale’s New Flame Goody Grace's 'Age Is Not an Issue to Her' — 'It's Just a Number'

Kate Beckinsale is growing close to her new flame — and their age gap doesn’t bother her.

The 46-year-old actress was recently spotted holding hands with 22-year-old Goody Grace, a Canadian musician, on a hike outside Los Angeles, and a source confirmed to PEOPLE they’ve been together for months.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” a source close to Beckinsale said. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

The two have also been spending more time together amid stay-at-home orders in California.

“They are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now,” the source added.

Beckinsale, who also previously dated 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, had most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26, before their split in April 2019. A different source told PEOPLE at the time they were “over” and that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

She was later seen hanging out with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, also Davidson’s close friend, at a Golden Globe Awards party in January. The actress denied anything happening between them and recently slammed a commenter who criticized her for spending time with him.

“Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” one user commented on Beckinsale’s Instagram.

Beckinsale replied, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f— life.”

The Underworld actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November four years after they split. Beckinsale was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. The two have a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21.