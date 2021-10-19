"It felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible," Kate Beckinsale said, adding that the experience was "worse than having a baby"

Kate Beckinsale Reveals the Injury That Landed Her in the Hospital: 'Putting on a Pair of Leggings'

Kate Beckinsale is telling the real story behind what caused her recent hospital stay.

Beckinsale, 48, appeared on Monday's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where she opened up about her painful leg injury, which took place while she was filming the movie Prisoner's Daughter in Las Vegas.

"Having done eight or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room," Beckinsale quipped to host James Corden and her fellow guest, Dave Grohl.

Corden, 43, said he thought she may have injured herself filming while "falling off a building or something," but Beckinsale told him she was working on an "intense, emotional drama" at the time of her injury, "not running up walls or anything."

"I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad," she continued. "I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything."

After she hurt herself, Beckinsale struggled to leave the hotel room and travel to the hospital because she was unable to sit or stand, she said.

"Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney," she laughed.

After telling her tale, Beckinsale assured viewers, "I'm alright now."

Not long after she was hospitalized last month, the actress shared an update with her followers on Instagram, posting a selfie from the hospital and writing in the caption, "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x."

Just days before her injury, Beckinsale posted a photo of herself wearing a lace gown and black tights captioned, "Oops #Vegas." Prisoner's Daughter, the movie she has been filming in Las Vegas when she sustained her leg injury, tells the story of a man who spent over a decade in prison and is now trying to reconnect with his daughter and grandson.