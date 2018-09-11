Kate Beckinsale Hilariously Tries and Fails to Recreate Famous Serendipity Elevator Scene

Kate Beckinsale tried to recreate the famous elevator scene from her 2001 film Serendipity — with a reluctant hotel employee.

The actress, 45, shared a hilarious video on Instagram Monday in which she discovered why she found the elevator within the Fairmont Royal York hotel in Toronto, Canada, so familiar.

“I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in. This is where we shot Serendipity,” Beckinsale explained in the caption. “Alas, I could not get my leading man to play ball this time @fairmontroyalyork.”

Beckinsale remembered her lines from the film — which also starred John Cusack as her leading man — but it became a little rocky when her scene partner, a hotel employee, didn’t exactly play along.

“Get in, take a breath and then when the door closes hit a button,” Beckinsale said, perfectly reciting her lines from the film while standing in the hotel elevator.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

In another elevator, the employee said, “I don’t understand what you’re saying.”

Undeterred, Beckinsale continued, “You don’t have to understand, you just have to have faith.”

“What?” the employee asked as he held on to a luggage cart. Beckinsale responded with, “Destiny.”

Seeming to have had enough of the scene, the employee loudly told Beckinsale, “Stop bothering me. I gotta work, I’m going to call my manager!”

Taking a second to contemplate how to react Beckinsale shook her head and exited the elevator as she said, “Oh fine, okay, don’t bother. F— it. Seriously.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has shared hilarious videos or photos of herself on social media.

In July, the actress celebrated her 45th birthday and tried yoga with goats alongside her daughter Lily and ex Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale shared videos and photos of the experience on her Instagram account in which she documented the hilarity that ensued.

“Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire ❤️❤️❤️.”

In the gallery of photos Beckinsale shared, Sheen can be seen practicing a downward dog pose while a goat stands on his back.

Not only did the actress enjoy yoga with goats, she also shared a birthday kiss with one as well, as she placed a snack in her mouth and allowed the goat to eat it from her lips in a video.

“Birthday kisses 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption.