Kate Beckinsale Pays Tribute to Her Late Dad Richard in Sweet Father's Day Post

Kate Beckinsale is remembering her father, the late actor Richard Beckinsale, in a sweet Father’s Day tribute.

On Sunday, Kate, 45, shared a black-and-white photo of herself when she was a child alongside her father, who died in 1979 at the age of 31 from a massive heart attack when Kate was 5.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“There has never been anyone like you . Happy Father’s Day 🖤,” the actress wrote in the caption.

On Saturday, before sharing her tribute, the actress posted a photo of herself and her mother, Judy Loe, at her father’s memorial service.

“Don’t be fooled by ‘children are resilient’. This is my mother and me attending the ‘celebration of life ‘ memorial service for my dad. I look fine,” Beckinsale wrote. “I was shattered, heartbroken and shocked.”

“Every time Father’s Day comes around I remember my father with such love and longing, and I remember the deep shame, loneliness and self-loathing when I was excused from aged 5 onwards from making Father’s Day cards at school,” the actress continued. “I didn’t know anyone else who had lost a parent and there was no number to call to find advice on how to support grieving children.”

She then thanked friend and writer Kelli Auerbach for writing “about losing both of her parents before the age of 20” in an article for The New York Times.

Kate Beckinsale Donato Sardella/Getty

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Mourns Her Father Who Died at 31 When She Was 5: ’40 Years Is a Lot of Missing’

“It’s moving and beautifully written and I really advise reading it, if Father’s Day (or Mother’s Day ) is a painful issue for you or your children,” Beckinsale wrote. “The amount of shame children carry for having a dead parent is astonishing. Resources such as the National Alliance for Grieving Children (@childrengrieve )at childrengrieve.org in the US and Winston’s wish at winstonswish.org ( @winstonswish )in the UK give invaluable support to kids in this position, at a time when the rest of the family are grieving themselves.”

She added, “Big hugs to everyone who feels like shit as this lovely holiday comes around. You may not be able to buy a card. You’re in the Dead Fathers Club that none of us wanted to join and yet here we all are. I’m glad we have each other. Love to all xx.”

Beckinsale’s mother, Loe, later remarried director Roy Battersby in 1997. The actress also shared a tribute to him on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for taking on a hurt little girl and giving her confidence in her intelligence by immediately treating her as an equal.”

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Reveals the Hilarious Reason Why She’s ‘Very Much a Cat Person’

“And for all the laughs and love, and for going to war together on all the bad s—, always. 💪🏻Happy Father’s Day Roy ❤️,” she added.

In a 2016 interview with Belfast Telegraph, the Underworld star opened up about trying to find her own path in the acting world and how her father’s death “was 100% soul-destroying and totally impacted me for ever.”

Richard was best known for the BBC sitcom Porridge and its sequel Going Straight, as well as Rising Damp, another British sitcom.

“[Nepotism] is a heavy thing for anyone whose parents are actors and in the very beginning I didn’t want to tread on his patch,” Kate said. “Having said that, comedy is my number-one favorite thing. I was raised on high-level, amazing comedy my whole life. I spent most of my childhood watching reruns of my dad’s shows just to have a link to him.”