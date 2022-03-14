Kate Beckinsale Supports Daughter Lily Sheen at Premiere of Her Movie at SXSW: 'So Proud of You'

Kate Beckinsale is one proud mom!

The Jolt star, 48, gave an adorable shout-out to her daughter Lily Mo Sheen, 23, for her role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which premiered at the South by Southwest festival (SXSW) on Saturday.

Beckinsale, who shares Lily with ex Michael Sheen, posted photos and video from the premiere, including a picture of her daughter posing on the red carpet, on Instagram Monday.

"So proud of you, @lily_sheen . My beautiful brilliant baby is in this FANTASTIC, electric, vibrant, hilarious movie," she captioned the post.

She added, "She's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter while Nicolas Cage is playing Nicolas Cage. The movie is bonkers and amazing and everyone is wonderful but obviously she's my favourite. So excited to see you fly, little bird."

Lily reciprocated her mother's love in the comment section.

"Thank you queen wowza!!!!!!!! You are the blueprint," she shared of her mother.

In The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage stars as a fictionalized version of himself who is facing financial ruin. He accepts a $1 million offer to attend a fan's birthday party, but things go awry when a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) recruits him.

Lily opened up to USA Today about taking on the role of Cage's daughter in the action-comedy film, out in theaters on April 22, and how she thought she wasn't going to make it through the first day of filming.

"I'm not sporty," she told the publication on Sunday. "I was like, 'I'm not going to be able to throw this,' and I was bugging out, like, 'Oh, my God. I'm going to ruin this movie on the first [day]. I'm not going to be able to throw it.' "

She also told USA Today that it was "amazing" to have her mom with her at the premiere.

"I wanted her to see it. I wanted her opinion on it, and I'm just happy that she got to come and be in the experience with me," she revealed. "She was going crazy. We were all screaming."

Last year, Beckinsale revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she is giving her daughter room to grow, while standing by to support when needed.