Kate Beckinsale Spends Time with Pete Davidson's Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Golden Globes Party

Kate Beckinsale and Machine Gun Kelly were seen spending time together at a Golden Globes party on Sunday.

The Underworld actress, 46, was photographed at the bash with the rapper, 29.

A rep for Kelly did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kelly is good friends with Pete Davidson, who previously dated Beckinsale after being spotted with her at an afterparty following the 2019 Golden Globes.

The actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian were frequently spotted out together until their split in April 2019.

A source told PEOPLE at the time saying they were “over” but that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

Kelly kept Davidson, 26, company during a difficult time in December 2018 when Davidson posted a concerning message about his mental health on his now-defunct Instagram account.

Kelly reached out to Davidson at the time, tweeting, “Im in the plane now on the way to see Pete. Gonna make sure he’s good, i promise. can’t have my boy in the darkness like that.”

Since then, Davidson has been romantically linked to actress Margaret Qualley. He’s recently been spotted with model Kaia Gerber.

Beckinsale was married to director-producer Len Wiseman for 12 years before they filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. Beckinsale was in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen but split in 2003. They have a 20-year-old daughter, Lily.

Kelly has as a 12-year-old daughter, Casie, from a previous relationship.