Kate Beckinsale Slams Internet Trolls Shaming Her for Spending Time with Machine Gun Kelly

Kate Beckinsale isn’t slamming internet trolls after she spent time with Machine Gun Kelly.

The Underworld actress, 46, shared a video of her cat, Willow, knocking over a glass a rosé on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

In the comment section of her post, however, Beckinsale responded to comments shaming her for hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, after the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

“Machine gun Kelly Really? I’m out!! You are now infected,” one user commented.

Beckinsale replied, “Why don’t you worry about things that are actually happening and donate to the Australian wildfires rather than waste your time on things that are not happening and never were and also please get a f— life.”

Image zoom Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Image zoom Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Another person commented, “U need a man,” to which the actress responded with, “Maybe you do since it’s so much on your mind xx.”

Kelly is good friends with Pete Davidson, who previously dated Beckinsale after being spotted with her at an afterparty following the 2019 Golden Globes.

The actress and the Saturday Night Live comedian were frequently spotted out together until their split in April 2019.

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Spends Time with Pete Davidson’s Friend Machine Gun Kelly at Golden Globes Party

A source told PEOPLE at the time saying they were “over,” but that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

Since then, Davidson has also been romantically linked to actress Margaret Qualley. He’s recently been spotted with model Kaia Gerber.

Beckinsale was married to director-producer Len Wiseman for 12 years before they filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences.

Beckinsale was also in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen, before the two split in 2003. They share a 20-year-old daughter, Lily.