Kate Beckinsale Slams 'Mean Spirited' All Lives Matter Instagram Comment: The Slogan 'Offends'

"Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another," the actress wrote on her post about Breonna Taylor

Kate Beckinsale is condemning the "all lives matter" phrase after one Instagram user criticized the actress for only posting about the death of Breonna Taylor and not other deaths caused by police brutality.

On Wednesday, Beckinsale reposted an Instagram from activist Gloria Steinem calling for justice for Taylor, an African American aspiring nurse working as an EMT who was fatally shot in March by police officers while in her own home in Louisville, Kentucky.

"She protected you and your city. Now it's your responsibility to show her the same respect," the post read, addressing the mayor of Louisville, Greg Fischer.

Shortly after Beckinsale shared the post, an "all lives matter" supporter commented that the actress needed to address more than just Taylor's death.

"Ok, now do David Dorn. #alllivesmatter," the user wrote, referring to the retired police captain who was shot dead Tuesday as he tried to protect his friend's St. Louis business from people who were looting.

Beckinsale, 46, was quick to slam the user, saying that the response was doing more harm than good.

"What’s really sad is you being pushy on a post about a woman’s death and saying 'what about someone else' actually does a disservice to the person you are trying to illuminate," the Van Helsing star said.

Beckinsale said the user's comment will "stop people from honoring" Dorn, as the person was "being mean spiriting and co opting him with a slogan which offends."

"Serve him better. All these deaths are tragic and could ALL have been avoided. ALL," she asserted.

Beckinsale added, "Someone posting about one does not imply not caring about another. Don’t make a fight where there isn’t a fight it’s disrespecting both and all."

Earlier this week, Ashton Kutcher also tried to explain why people should not stand by "all lives matter" as a counterpoint to the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We all agree all lives matter," he said Tuesday in the two-minute clip on Instagram. "I had a really poignant experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why black lives matter."

Kutcher said bedtime in his household typically consists of stories read aloud. When his daughter, Wyatt Isabelle, 5, got first dibs on the bedtime story, son Dimitri Portwood, 3, asked why he couldn't go first.

"And I said, 'You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first, and the reason why is for some boys, girls don't get a go at all,'" he explained.

Kutcher then used the teachable moment as a comparison to the conflicting points of view on Black Lives Matter.

"I think what folks that are writing 'all lives matter' need to understand is that for some people," said Kutcher as he got emotional, "for some people, black lives don't matter at all. So for us, black lives matter."

