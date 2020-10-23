Kate Beckinsale Seemingly Splits from Goody Grace as Actress Unfollows Singer on Instagram

Kate Beckinsale and Goody Grace had been linked since early this year and quarantined together at her house until recently

Kate Beckinsale's quarantine romance might be over.

The 47-year-old actress recently unfollowed Goody Grace, the 23-year-old Canadian rapper she's been linked to for months, on Instagram. The Underworld star also deleted her comment saying "I love you" underneath Grace's post for his birthday in June, as The Daily Mail first spotted.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Beckinsale has scrubbed Grace from her profile, the rapper still follows the actress and hasn't deleted the loving post he made for her birthday. The video features Grace wearing a hippo mask and playing guitar while Beckinsale sits next to him holding her dog.

"happy birthday @katebeckinsale i love you 🖤∞," he captioned the post.

The two were first linked in April before PEOPLE confirmed they had been seeing each other since early this year. Their relationship seemed to grow serious as Grace spent the pandemic lockdown at Beckinsale's home and the two were seen out and about holding hands multiple times.

PEOPLE didn't immediately hear back from Beckinsale's team about the rumored split.

A source previously told PEOPLE Beckinsale was enjoying quarantine with the musician.

"Kate enjoys his company," said the source. "She finds him very mature, smart and creative. He entertains her with music, they cook and watch movies. She thinks he is the perfect quarantine boyfriend."

Beckinsale, who also previously dated 24-year-old comedian Matt Rife, had most recently been linked to Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, 26, before their split in April 2019.