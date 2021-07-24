Kate Beckinsale Reveals She Hasn't Seen Her Daughter Lily for 2 Years Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Kate Beckinsale revealed she hasn't seen her daughter Lily Mo Sheen in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Kate Beckinsale went two years without seeing her daughter, Lily Mo Sheen.

On Friday, the actress appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to promote her new film Jolt when she opened up about the long time spent away from her daughter, Lily, 22, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," Beckinsale, 47, said. "Two years of not seeing your child is the most preposterous thought."

She added, "Thank goodness for FaceTime and all that, but we're both panicking that we'll look really old to each other."

Beckinsale joked her daughter was 22 but "looks 8," before saying, "She's like, 'I'm just worried that you'll think I'll look old.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna look old.'"

The action star also gushed about her daughter following in her and her father's footsteps and becoming an actress. (Lily's father is Good Omens star, Michael Sheen.)

"She did her first movie last year, she's playing Nicolas Cage's daughter," Beckinsale said. "She's off and running. It's quite scary. I said, 'Be a doctor,' and then this happened."

In January, the Underworld star celebrated her daughter's birthday, sharing a black and white photograph of herself holding Lily when she was a baby.