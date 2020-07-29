Kate Beckinsale Receives Anonymous Pet Rabbit at Her Front Door: It Was 'Unsettling'

Kate Beckinsale isn't a fan of whoever sent her a rabbit to her home

Kate Beckinsale got quite the surprise at her front door recently.

The British actress, 47, documented the "unsettling" gift when someone anonymously dropped off a rabbit in a cage along with a basket of rose petals.

Captured in a series of videos posted to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, the actress appeared shocked by the present from a stranger. The videos were apparently filmed by her boyfriend Goody Grace, 23, who also expressed his confusion over the delivery.

The actress wrote in a caption, according to The Daily Mail, that they were able to find a home for Marvel the rabbit, while urging people not to repeat the situation.

"PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE however much someone loves animals please never sen an unsolicited pet to someone’s house, especially anonymously and especially on a boiling hot day where it could have been left outside to roast to death. We have found a loving home for Marvel without cats but it was quite a shock and I think pretty unsettling for Marvel too. Appreciate so much the good wishes but please please don’t send anyone an animal as a present or a joke or really at all," Beckinsale wrote.

Beckinsale is a known animal lover, especially of cats. Last December, she posted several pictures of her cat Clive dressed up as Santa.

Beckinsale’s Clive is “quite old,” around 12 or 13, she previously told PEOPLE, and frequently pops up on the actress’ Instagram wearing bows, ribbons and/or cat costumes.

“We got him when my daughter [Lily Sheen, now 21] was little. And he usually is shaved into an odd shape, but he’s a recent cancer survivor. So, he will have all his old fur,” Beckinsale explained.