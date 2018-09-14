Kate Beckinsale Shuts Down Idea of More Underworld Sequels: 'I Wouldn't Return'

Don’t count on Underworld turning into the Fast and the Furious franchise.

Ever since the 2003 original, Kate Beckinsale has been playing the vampire Selene in the Underworld series. Sequels later came in 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2016 — but don’t look for that pattern to continue.

The actress said she’s ready to hang up her Death Dealer coat after 15 years of playing the character.

“I wouldn’t return. I’ve done plenty of those,” Beckinsale, 45, recently told Variety.

Beckinsale also took the opportunity to confirm rumors that she was once attached to star in the long-awaited big screen adaptation of Wonder Woman, though Gal Gadot eventually took on the role to critical acclaim in last year’s blockbuster.

“Yes, there was a period of time, a long time ago, when [producer] Joel Silver was involved with it. But it worked out beautifully. That was a wonderful film that Gal did,” Beckinsale said.

In July, the actress celebrated her 45th birthday and tried yoga with goats alongside her daughter Lily and ex Michael Sheen.

Beckinsale shared videos and photos of the experience on her Instagram account in which she documented the hilarity that ensued.

“Best birthday ever. We all prayed that the goat’s blessings would happen on Michael’s mat and they did,” Beckinsale wrote in the caption. “Thank you #laughingfrogyoga and #hellocrittercare for such a fun day and also to Billy and Burlap, for knowing instinctively where to friendly fire ❤️❤️❤️.”

