Kate Beckinsale Says Her High IQ May Have Been a 'Handicap' in Her Career: 'It's Really Not Helpful'

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her intelligence and why thinks it may have been a "handicap" in her career.

The actress, 48, appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday where she was asked by host Howard Stern what her IQ was. Beckinsale revealed it was "very high," before admitting her mother, Judy Loe, had her tested when she was a child.

"I think she had me tested because very bright children are near unbearable," she said, laughing.

While on the air, the Underworld star even called her mother, who revealed Beckinsale's score was 152. A score of 100 is considered to be average, while a score of 130 or higher is considered a high IQ, according to Healthline.

"I wish I had an IQ of 152," Stern replied, to which Beckinsale said, "You don't."

"Every single doctor, every single person I've ever come across has said, 'You'd be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,'" she continued. "It's no good to me, though. It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually."

When Stern asked if having a high IQ affected her dating life, the actress confessed, "I've always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody's funny. So, there's a certain degree of intelligence in somebody funny that I'm able to mess with."

On Monday, Beckinsale appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she opened up about her painful leg injury, which took place while she was filming the movie Prisoner's Daughter in Las Vegas.

"Having done eight or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room," Beckinsale quipped to host James Corden and her fellow guest, Dave Grohl.

"I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad," she continued. "I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything."

After she hurt herself, Beckinsale revealed she struggled to leave the hotel room and travel to the hospital because she was unable to sit or stand.

"Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it, like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney," she laughed.