The actress shared the funny photo while promoting her new Paramount+ series, Guilty Party

Kate Beckinsale Responds to 'Old' Comment After She Dresses Up as Elderly Woman: 'I Do Not Care'

Kate Beckinsale is unbothered by social media trolls who call her old.

On Thursday, the 48-year-old actress shared a photo of herself dressed up as an elderly woman, wearing a grey wig, sweater and pearls as she promoted her latest Paramount+ series, Guilty Party. Also in the hilarious photo are her pet dog and cat, both also disguised.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"If us three old ladies can figure out how to get @paramountplus you can too . Guilty Party avail to stream now 👵🏻👵🏻👵🏻," Beckinsale captioned the post.

While most of her followers laughed at the photo in the comments, one person wrote, "You do not want to be called old."

Beckinsale quickly clapped back, writing, "I do not care please have at it if it gives you a spark of joy."

KATE BECKINSALE Credit: Kate Beckinsale/Instagram

Beckinsale is starring in the lead role of Guilty Party, which premiered on Thursday.

The Paramount+ series follows a disgraced journalist Beth (Beckinsale) as she works to tell the story and mend the reputation of a young Black mother serving a life sentence for a crime she says she didn't commit.

Kate Beckinsale Credit: Kate Beckinsale/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, the actress debuted a first-look at her character for the dark comedy on Instagram. In the photo, Beckinsale took a mirror selfie showing off her blonde wavy hair as she stood in her dressing room.

"Well hello," she captioned the photo along with the hashtag "Guilty Party."