Kate Beckinsale Is Quarantined with Goody Grace, Who She’s Been Dating for a Few Months: Source

Kate Beckinsale has a new flame in her life.

The actress, 46, was spotted holding hands with Canadian musician Goody Grace on Sunday in Brentwood, California.

“She has been dating him since the beginning of the year,” a source close to Beckinsale tells PEOPLE. “They have fun and Kate seems happy. His age is not an issue for her. It’s just a number.”

Grace, 22, “is talented, driven and mature beyond his age,” adds the source.

The two have also been spending more time together amid stay-at-home orders in California.

“They are quarantined together at Kate’s house right now,” says the source.

Grace posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Sunday holding a large Dairy Milk chocolate in purple wrapping in the shape of an egg.

“A very happy quarantined easter 🐣∞,” he captioned the post.

Beckinsale commented on the photo with, “Peep x.”

The Underworld actress finalized her divorce from ex-husband and director Len Wiseman in November four years after they split. Beckinsale was previously with actor Michael Sheen from 1995 to early 2003. The two have a daughter, Lily Mo Sheen, 21.

The actress recently dated Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The two were frequently spotted out together until their split in April 2019.

A different source told PEOPLE at the time they were “over” and that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” the source said. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”