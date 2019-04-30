Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson Split After Nearly 4 Months Together: Sources

Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson have split after nearly four months of dating.

A source tells PEOPLE they “are over,” but that things between them ended amicably.

“It was the long distance,” says the source. “They’re still friendly, but it just didn’t work out.”

A second source adds, “They had been trying to make it work up until very recently, but it’s over now.”

The actress, 45, and Davidson, 25, were first spotted together for most of the night at Netflix’s Golden Globes after party in January.

And in early February, Beckinsale supported Davidson at his stand-up comedy show in Los Angeles. The two left the venue hand-in-hand.

That same month, they were spotted enjoying a hockey game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Image zoom Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson

RELATED: Everything We Know About Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson’s Romance

Once inside the rink, the two didn’t stop from sharing PDA as they were photographed passionately kissing and affectionately touching in the stands.

In an interview with Extra in March, Beckinsale opened up about what she found attractive in a man saying, “Funny. I like funny.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Beckinsale Ribs Fan Shading Her for Chatting Up Pete Davidson at Golden Globes Afterparty

“She’s very happy with Pete,” a source close to the actress told PEOPLE at the time. “They have really similar senses of humor and she’s always laughing with him.”

Davidson even addressed the romance for the first time on Saturday Night Live in March.

During the end of Davidson’s appearance on Weekend Update, Colin Jost asked if his costar had any new life developments, “like a new girlfriend.” Davidson was initially reluctant but soon opened up about Beckinsale.

RELATED: A History of Kate Beckinsale’s Romances, from Michael Sheen to Pete Davidson

“Apparently people have a crazy fascination with our age difference,” replied Davidson. “But it doesn’t really bother us. But then again, I’m new to this.”

Beckinsale previously dated comedians Jack Whitehall and Matt Rife. She was married to director-producer Len Wiseman for 12 years before they filed for divorce in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences. Beckinsale was in a long-term relationship with actor Michael Sheen but split in 2003. They have a 20-year-old daughter, Lily.

Davidson’s first high-profile relationship was with Ariana Grande. The two became engaged in June 2018 but called off their engagement in October.